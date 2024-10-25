Chargers urged to target Panthers WR Diontae Johnson at NFL trade deadline
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, much of the Los Angeles Chargers conversation has focused on a name like Mike Williams, the team’s former first-round pick currently going through drama with the New York Jets.
But one NFL expert says a solution might be over in the NFC—where the Carolina Panthers could be sellers and boast a name like Diontae Johnson.
ESPN’s Seth Walder tabbed Johnson as the one player the Chargers should attempt to target.
“Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson,” Walder wrote. “Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston have been better than expected, but now that the Chargers are firmly in the AFC playoff mix, why not add a strong route runner in Johnson to give Justin Herbert an open target? The investment wouldn't be significant because Johnson is in the last year of his deal, and if it works out, the Chargers can have the first shot at signing him in free agency, too.”
Johnson is certainly a name to watch at the deadline because the Panthers are 1-6 and he pretty clearly wants out. He was, after all, traded there in March and entered this season with one year left on his deal at a $10 million cap hit. Over the course of seven games this year, the veteran has 30 catches and three scores and he’s yet to come close to matching that eight-touchdown outburst from 2021.
It’s no secret the Chargers need help with seven of Justin Herbert’s weapons injured entering Week 8. That includes rookie Ladd McConkey, the team’s leading receiver, while someone like DJ Chark has yet to even debut.
Trading for Johnson could be tricky since everyone knows he basically has one foot out the door—but it could also be affordable with some interesting upside if he can pick up the offense quickly.
