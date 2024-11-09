Chargers' Joey Bosa makes admission about his playing time
Los Angeles Chargers star defender Joey Bosa has quietly been back on the field over the last two weeks, albeit on a snap count.
That snap count is apparently something that won’t change in Week 10 against the Tennesse Titans—and for perhaps quite a bit longer.
Let Bosa tell it, the snap counts rotation while he manages the hip injury could potentially go on for the rest of the season, as captured by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper: "Right now, I'm going to be probably managing snaps, but my goal is to definitely towards the end of the year — or hopefully sooner — be back going full go, as many snaps as they need me."
Bosa played 20 snaps in his return during the win over the New Orleans Saints, then 19 in the win over the Cleveland Browns. During that span, he’s mostly been limited on the injury reports during the week.
While still effective in a rotation, the Chargers would love to see a bigger contribution from Bosa, given his $26 million cap hit (that escalates to $36.4 million in 2025 unless the team uses the potential out).
Maybe Bosa can get back to a full workload quicker than expected, but the team also likely doesn’t want to risk another setback. After all, the team is in a position to make a playoff run—and perhaps this could lead to a full-go Bosa for that, right?
