Former Chargers star Joey Bosa gets a Von Miller comparsion with Bills already
The Los Angeles Chargers had to make a tough decision for the second-straight offseason, as they cut ties with longtime pass rusher Joey Bosa. Bosa, the team's 2016 first round pick, was the last remaining player from their time in San Diego besides Denzel Perryman. The 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year dominated opposing tackles for nine seasons with the Bolts, reaching five Pro Bowls in that time.
Injuries and his large contract ultimately led the Chargers to part ways with Bosa, who tallied just five sacks in 2024. The veteran pass rusher was originally thought to head to San Francisco to play with his brother, Nick, but plans changed quickly. Bosa signed a one year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, as they look to finally get over the hump in the AFC.
Bosa will head to Buffalo to take over Von Miller's role, who also just couldn't stay on the field due to injuries. The Bills cut ties with Miller, after handing him a hefty six year, $120 million deal back in 2022. Bill Barnwell of ESPN knows Bosa will need to help the Bills reach the top, unlike Miller could.
"Bosa is nominally taking Von Miller's spot in the lineup -- after the former Broncos star tore an ACL in 2022, he only played about 33% of the defensive snaps in his final season in Buffalo. No Bills edge rusher played more than 67% of the defensive snaps during the regular season. The injury prevented Miller from making the impact the Bills wanted when they signed him to a six-year, $120 million contract. They are signing Bosa with the hope he can be a difference-maker in the postseason when they have their seemingly inevitable matchup against the Chiefs."
Bosa's Bills tenure is already off to a rough start, as a calf injury will sideline him during OTAs. He'll be ready for training camp, but hopefully Bosa can remain healthy for a full season.
