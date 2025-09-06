Charger Report

Chargers' Herbert closes gap on Mahomes with 'superhero' statement game

For the first time in four years, Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert found a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) picks up a first down against Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) picks up a first down against Kansas City Chiefs / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers served notice that this season they will no longer simply be fodder for the Kansas City Chiefs. Did Justin Herbert also close the gap on Patrick Mahomes?

The last time we saw Herbert in a game that counted was Jan. 11 in the ugly playoff loss to the Houston Texans. After throwing a career-worst four interceptions, his reputation plummeted. From Fantasy Football rankings to assorted "tiers", Herbert was longer considered a Top 10 quarterback.

MORE: Justin Herbert was brightest star in Los Angeles Chargers' win vs. Chiefs

Friday night in Brazil we learned that failure has been fuel. His statement was spectacular.

Maybe he's not automatically back to elite status, but in Sao Paulo Herbert was the best quarterback on the field. With a magical performance, he beat Mahomes for the first time in four years.

MORE: Chargers brought more energy in win over Chiefs, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes admit

Herbert threw three touchdowns. He committed zero turnovers. And with the game on the line - needing to make a play on 3rd and 13 - he used his legs for a Mahomes-esque scramble to seal the 27-21 upset win.

“For him to come and ball like he did,” edge rusher Khalil Mack told The Athletic after the game. “you can see what he’s been thinking about all offseason. He put on his hero cape today and saved the day.”

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the warm up before a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the warm up before a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

