Chargers' Herbert closes gap on Mahomes with 'superhero' statement game
The Los Angeles Chargers served notice that this season they will no longer simply be fodder for the Kansas City Chiefs. Did Justin Herbert also close the gap on Patrick Mahomes?
The last time we saw Herbert in a game that counted was Jan. 11 in the ugly playoff loss to the Houston Texans. After throwing a career-worst four interceptions, his reputation plummeted. From Fantasy Football rankings to assorted "tiers", Herbert was longer considered a Top 10 quarterback.
Friday night in Brazil we learned that failure has been fuel. His statement was spectacular.
Maybe he's not automatically back to elite status, but in Sao Paulo Herbert was the best quarterback on the field. With a magical performance, he beat Mahomes for the first time in four years.
Herbert threw three touchdowns. He committed zero turnovers. And with the game on the line - needing to make a play on 3rd and 13 - he used his legs for a Mahomes-esque scramble to seal the 27-21 upset win.
“For him to come and ball like he did,” edge rusher Khalil Mack told The Athletic after the game. “you can see what he’s been thinking about all offseason. He put on his hero cape today and saved the day.”
