3 winners & 2 losers from Chargers statement win over Chiefs in Week 1
The Los Angeles Chargers took on the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil in Week 1, and they were in midseason form.
Justin Herbert outdueled Patrick Mahomes, leading his team to a 27-21 victory and putting them ahead of their biggest rival in the AFC West standings.
There was a lot of action to follow, so let's take a look at who stood out as both winners and losers for Los Angeles in their statement win.
Winner: Quentin Johnston, WR
Throughout the offseason, fans were writing off Quentin Johnston after the 2023 first-round pick was responsible for several ill-timed drops during his first two years in the league. During camp, however, he was turning heads and kept that positive momentum going by scoring the Chargers' first touchdown of the season on a five-yard reception from Justin Herbert.
Johnston caught two passes on that drive, including an impressive 33-yard catch and run that moved Los Angeles into Kansas City territory.
He had a drop in the third quarter that would have been another touchdown, but Johnston made up for it when he caught a 23-yard score to put the game away with just over five minutes to play.
Loser: Teair Tart, DT
The Chiefs were marching down the field in the third quarter, trying to tie the game. Running back Kareem Hunt just converted on a third-and-one with a two-yard gain, but Teair Tart gave the Chiefs an extra 15 yards when he was flagged for slapping Travis Kelce.
That moved the ball to the 11-yard line and Patrick Mahomes ran in a touchdown to make it a 13-12 game. The Chiefs may have scored anyway, but Tart helped them cut the lead to one.
Winner: Keenan Allen, WR
After spending a year in Chicago, Keenan Allen is back with the Chargers and picked up right where he left off. He hauled in seven receptions for 68 yards and helped slow the Chiefs' momentum late in the third quarter.
Kansas City had just cut the lead to one when the Bolts answered with a 12-play, 74-yard drive. Allen capped that off with an 11-yard touchdown, giving his team an eight point lead going into the final quarter.
Loser: Najee Harris, RB
Najee Harris saw his 68-game starting streak come to an end after initially being the expected starter. Even with Omarion Hampton starting ahead of him, the veteran was expected to get plenty of touches.
That wasn't the case in Week 1 as Harris finished with just five yards on one attempt and five yards on one reception. Harris was used so sparingly that he had the same number of carries as tight end Tyler Conklin.
Not an ideal start to his Charger career.
Winner: Justin Herbert, QB
Justin Herbert was dealing in this one.
He outperformed Patrick Mahomes, throwing for 318 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a 19-yard run on third-and-14 right at the two-minute warning. That play was as impressive as anything he did throughout the night and allowed his team to run out the clock.
