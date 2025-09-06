Chargers' WR Quentin Johnston silences doubters with impressive Week 1 performance
The Los Angeles Chargers made a statement on Week 1 as they knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL International Series Game in São Paulo, Brazil.
Kansas City deserves credit for fighting until the very end, but Los Angeles pulled off the 27-21 upset. While Justin Herbert was the biggest star in the game, he had a lot of help from an unexpected wideout.
Third-year receiver Quentin Johnston had 79 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. He got the scoring started with a five-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then put the game away with a 23-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play.
He nearly had a third touchdown, but was unable to haul in an 11-yarder in the third quarter, allowing Keenan Allen to catch his first touchdown since returning to the team.
Los Angeles heard criticism from the fanbase throughout the offseason as they were asked to upgrade the receiver position. Johnston, who had issues with drops throughout his first two seasons, was also the subject of multiple trade proposals by pundits.
The season is still young, but Johnston silenced his doubters with this performance.
