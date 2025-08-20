Is budding Madison Beer romance a dangerous distraction for Chargers' Justin Herbert?
Back in the day, Troy Aikman cozied up with singer Lorrie Morgan and actress Janine Turner. Tony Romo followed in his footsteps with Jessica Simpson. There was Russell Wilson with Ciara, Jay Cutler with Kristin Cavallari, Aaron Roders with Olivia Munn and even Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.
Of course, before the advent of social media Joe Namath probably "dated" every eligible bachelorette in New York.
The coupling of NFL quarterbacks with celebrities is nothing new, but it is fresh to the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert's apparently blossoming romance with pop singer Madison Beer. Herbert is seemingly following a trend started by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and more recently Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.
Distractions? Hardly. Brady won seven Super Bowl rings. Kelce is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Allen is the NFL' s reigning MVP.
In other words, deep breaths everyone. Like relationships in all walks of life, some don't work but others do.
Herbert is the man charged with putting up with demanding head coach Jim Harbaugh and leading the Chargers back to a Super Bowl for the first time since the 1994 season. Beer is a Grammy-nominated, 26-year-old singer first discovered by Justin Bieber. In the world of 20-somethings - we think that's Gen Z? - Beer has more star power than Herbert.
Proof? Herbert has 600 thousand followers on Instagram. Combined on TikTok and Instagram, Beer has a social media audience of more than 60 million.
Herbert was spotted with Beer recently, and she attended last year's game in December against the Broncos in which Herbert threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns in a pulsating 34-27 victory.
On the field, let's let Justin cook. Off it, give him some room to canoodle.
