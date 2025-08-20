Charger Report

Is budding Madison Beer romance a dangerous distraction for Chargers' Justin Herbert?

Tom Brady, Travis Kelce and Josh Allen have done okay with celebrity girlfriends, why can't Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert?

Richie Whitt

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Back in the day, Troy Aikman cozied up with singer Lorrie Morgan and actress Janine Turner. Tony Romo followed in his footsteps with Jessica Simpson. There was Russell Wilson with Ciara, Jay Cutler with Kristin Cavallari, Aaron Roders with Olivia Munn and even Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Of course, before the advent of social media Joe Namath probably "dated" every eligible bachelorette in New York.

MORE: Keenan Allen's Chargers contract came in much lower than reported

The coupling of NFL quarterbacks with celebrities is nothing new, but it is fresh to the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert's apparently blossoming romance with pop singer Madison Beer. Herbert is seemingly following a trend started by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and more recently Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.

Travis Kelce Taylor Swift
Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. - Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Distractions? Hardly. Brady won seven Super Bowl rings. Kelce is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Allen is the NFL' s reigning MVP.

In other words, deep breaths everyone. Like relationships in all walks of life, some don't work but others do.

MORE: Chargers' breakout rookie had big day at practice with Justin Herbert

Herbert is the man charged with putting up with demanding head coach Jim Harbaugh and leading the Chargers back to a Super Bowl for the first time since the 1994 season. Beer is a Grammy-nominated, 26-year-old singer first discovered by Justin Bieber. In the world of 20-somethings - we think that's Gen Z? - Beer has more star power than Herbert.

Proof? Herbert has 600 thousand followers on Instagram. Combined on TikTok and Instagram, Beer has a social media audience of more than 60 million.

MORE: Chargers' rookie, TV commentators go viral after 'Earth is shaking' interception

Herbert was spotted with Beer recently, and she attended last year's game in December against the Broncos in which Herbert threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns in a pulsating 34-27 victory.

On the field, let's let Justin cook. Off it, give him some room to canoodle.

Justin Herbert
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert watches during the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers fans speculate about Justin Herbert's potential new girlfriend

Chargers breakout rookie has Justin Herbert's attention

Chargers QB Trey Lance talks pivotal preseason matchup with 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers reveal much about final 53-man roster RB room

Chargers' rookie, TV commentators go viral after 'Earth is shaking' interception

Chargers' Najee Harris projected to miss Week 1, start on NFI list

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News