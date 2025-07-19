Chargers QB Justin Herbert's first training camp bomb TD went to shocking name
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially kicked off training camp. With the Hall of Fame game less than two weeks away, the Bolts are fast-tracking to get ready in time for their matchup against the Detroit Lions.
All eyes will be on the Chargers' offense this season, as their offseason upgrades will be on full display. It got off to a rough start, with veteran Mike Williams retiring and Najee Harris being placed on the NFI (non-football injury) list. Tre Harris held out until recently agreeing to a fully guaranteed rookie deal, as second-round picks around the league have begun to sign their contracts.
RELATED: With Mike Williams retired, it’s time for Chargers to reunite with Keenan Allen
As practices are now underway, Justin Herbert will now start to build chemistry with his receivers. Of course, Ladd McConkey is at the top of that list, with the aforementioned Harris also one to watch over the summer.
Herbert went viral for his first training camp touchdown pass. It was a finger tip catch, over the shoulder made by... Jalen Reagor.
RELATED: 3 emerging Chargers stars you should watch like a hawk in training camp
Reagor has had an interesting career up to this point. A former first round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, many criticized the pick due to them passing up on Justin Jefferson, who ended up in Minnesota. Reagor would then actually be traded to the Vikings in 2022, with one more stop in New England in 2023.
After being released by the Patriots last summer, the Chargers swooped in and added Reagor to their practice squad, elevating him a few times before signing him to the active roster in November. After posting seven catches for 100 yards in eight games with the Bolts last season, the team re-signed Reagor to a one-year deal this offseason.
He may not be a top receiver on the team, but plays like that one will surely help Reagor stick around.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers connected to midnight hour trade to bolster AFC West hopes
Chargers' Pro Bowler in more danger than ever entering training camp
Chargers hadn't seen Najee Harris since fireworks accident and injury
Chargers fans chant for Keenan Allen within seconds of Mike Williams' retirement
Chargers rookie Tre Harris ends holdout, agrees to contract as training camp starts