Chargers' Pro Bowler in more danger than ever entering training camp

This Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler is in some trouble heading into NFL training camp.

Matthew Schmidt

May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running backs Najee Harris (22), Omarion Hampton (8) and Kimani Vidal (30) look on during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason knowing they needed to provide Justin Herbert with some more weapons, and while they didn't really wow anyone with their additions, they at least made some sort of an effort to bolster their offense.

One of the Chargers' most prominent moves was signing running back Najee Harris to a one-year deal, the former Pittsburgh Steelers sledgehammer who posted four straight 1,000-yard campaigns with the club, making a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021.

The problem, however, is that Los Angeles also selected Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL draft and then picked up undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders, already complicating Harris' role with his new squad. On top of that, Harris suffered an eye injury during a fireworks mishap and is beginning training camp on the NFI list.

You would think that Harris, a seasoned veteran, wouldn't need training camp to get in shape, but the problem is that Hampton could ultimately steal the starting job, and Sanders could unquestionably take carries away from the 27-year-old.

While Harris has racked up a bunch of yardage over the course of his career, he has done it on a very pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry. He isn't an elite halfback by any stretch of the imagination, which is why the Chargers were able to get him on such a cheap, incentive-laden contract in free agency.

A strong training camp from both Hampton and Sanders could put Harris in some serious trouble heading into the regular season, especially with the former first-round pick knowing he needs to show out in order to earn a new contract next March.

Harris probably won't be sidelined for that long, but he really can't afford to miss much time at all with the two rookie running backs already looking very threatening this summer.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris.
May 12, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
