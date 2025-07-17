Chargers connected to midnight hour trade to bolster AFC West hopes
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games and made the playoffs last season, and with the Kansas City Chiefs looking somewhat vulnerable, the Chargers could be knocking on the door to Super Bowl contention. The problem is that Los Angeles still has a bunch of roster holes.
The most obvious gap for the Chargers is at the wide receiver position, where they have Ladd McConkey and then a whole bunch of unproven — or unreliable — options behind him.
The fact that Los Angeles has largely ignored adding veteran help in the aerial attack this offseason is confounding, to say the least, and Bleacher Report's Matt Holder is proposing that the Chargers go out and swing a trade for another wide receiver before the regular season begins.
"Situations change quickly in the NFL. Two weeks ago, it looked like the Chargers were going to be set at wide receiver heading into the 2025 season. However, Tre Harris hasn't signed his rookie contract, and Mike Williams is beginning training camp on the PUP list," Holder wrote. "Now, Los Angeles is looking a little thin out wide, and it would make sense to bring in some outside help."
The only disagreeable thing in that blurb is the Chargers being "set" at the position a couple of weeks ago. They were never really established at wide out over the last several months. Williams — who is now in his second stint with LA — managed just 21 catches in 18 games between two teams last season and tore his ACL back in 2023. Harris is just a rookie.
Los Angeles passed on trades for D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens, and for some reason, the Bolts are refusing to sign Keenan Allen.
Perhaps the Chargers can take a look at someone like Terry McLaurin or Jauan Jennings in the coming weeks.
