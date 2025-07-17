Chargers fans chant for Keenan Allen within seconds of Mike Williams' retirement
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams announced his stunning retirement during the first day of Chargers' training camp on Thursday, which followed the news that Williams had landed on the PUP list. Fans were in attendance when the announcement was made, and now, they are all demanding Los Angeles reunites with another former pass-catcher: Keenan Allen.
After hearing that Williams was calling it quits, Chargers fans at camp immediately began chanting for the team to "bring back Keenan," via Kris Rhim of ESPN.
To be perfectly honest, Los Angeles should have reunited with Allen even before Williams revealed he was hanging up his cleats. This is something that everyone expected the Chargers to do earlier in the offseason, but up until this point, they had showed no interest.
That may change now, however.
Allen spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bolts between 2013 and 2023, making six Pro Bowl appearances and posting six 1,000-yard campaigns with the franchise. During his final season with LA in 2023, the 32-year-old hauled in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Chargers then traded Allen to the Chicago Bears last offseason, and the former third-round pick went on to catch 70 passes for 744 yards and seven scores.
Allen has surprisingly remained available in free agency and said months ago that he would have liked to return to Los Angeles, but the Chargers never acted upon it.
Now, it would be beyond silly for Los Angeles to not rush to the phone to get in touch with the receiver who was beloved by Bolts fans for over a decade.
