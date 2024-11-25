Chargers get Justin Herbert new weapons in 2025 NFL mock draft
There's still a long time until the Los Angeles Chargers have to start worrying about next season. They're currently 7-3 and headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, led by the new regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh.
Last season at this time, fans were already firing up mock drafts and looking towards next season. They won't be doing that now, but Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus was kind enough to give the Chargers two weapons in his 2025 mock draft. McGuinness had the Chargers selecting Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No.25 pick.
"Warren is enjoying an incredible 2024 season and would provide Justin Herbert with a fantastic red-zone target in the Chargers’ passing attack," McGuinness wrote. "Warren has earned a stellar 91.8 PFF receiving grade, averaging 3.07 yards per route run and dropping just one of the 68 catchable passes thrown his way this season."
McGuinness also has them taking Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo 32 picks later in the second round, giving Herbert two fantastic new weapons to throw to for years to come.
