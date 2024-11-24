Will Chargers have to worry about Bill Belichick joining AFC West?
The Los Angeles Chargers' quick rise through the NFL rankings has been somewhat of a surprise for people who thought the team was at the beginning of a rebuild. Another surprise this season has been how dominant the AFC West has become. Ruled by the Kansas City Chiefs, the division now has two other teams in a good spot for a playoff spot: the Chargers and Denver Broncos.
The odd team out this season has been the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Raiders could soon become the team to beat in the division, with a move that would bring legendary head coach Bill Belichick into the fold.
Since Brady became a minority owner of the Raiders, fans continue to push the agenda that the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be making a call to his former head coach, who will also be in that same Hall of Fame. Current Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce seems to be on the chopping block during his first full season with the team.
Belichick, as of right now, wants to be a head coach next season, too, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Pierce is 7-12 overall as the head coach in Las Vegas; this season, the team is 2-8 and in desperate need of the full rebuild route. Bringing in Belichick would be a jolt to the system. However, does Belichick want to build from the ground up? Only time will tell.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
So far, Chargers got it right with Joe Alt over Malik Nabers
Did the Chargers just leak alternate helmets?
Jim Harbaugh explains lack of playing time for Gus Edwards
Should Chargers go after QB Daniel Jones in free agency?