Chargers listed as fit for Daniel Jones for downright bonkers reason
Perhaps the biggest news in the NFL world ahead of Week 12 was the New York Giants releasing former first-round QB Daniel Jones. Jones hasn't been the quarterback they'd hoped and failed to deliver after inking a four-year, $160 million deal last offseason.
Could the Los Angeles Chargers make a run at Jones, who's expected to clear waivers and be a free agent after 4pm ET on Monday? Possibly, but Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has the wrong reasons for this potential signing. Dajani listed the Chargers as a potential landing spot for Jones, with a head-scratching idea attached to it.
"Jones is a pretty athletic quarterback who has rushed for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career," Dajani wrote. "That includes the 708 yards and seven touchdowns he rushed for in 2022. Only Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields rushed for more touchdowns than Jones among quarterbacks that year. Maybe Jim Harbaugh has some interest in Jones as a utility player. With Greg Roman at offensive coordinator, everyone knows the Chargers want to run the ball. Jones could be a gadget scrambler while also serving as Justin Herbert's backup."
Jones would be an upgrade over current backups Taylor Heinicke and Easton Stick. However, adding him to be a 'gadget player' probably isn't something Jim Harbaugh and Co. have on their radar.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
So far, Chargers got it right with Joe Alt over Malik Nabers
Did the Chargers just leak alternate helmets?
Jim Harbaugh explains lack of playing time for Gus Edwards
Should Chargers go after QB Daniel Jones in free agency?