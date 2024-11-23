Chargers, Daniel Jones are a fit due to J.J. McCarthy comparison
The Los Angeles Chargers could be one of the teams interested in quarterback Daniel Jones in free agency after his release from the New York Giants.
Those Chargers, after all, attacked the backup quarterback position this past August behind Justin Herbert with the late trade for Taylor Heinicke, who quickly jumped over Easton Stick on the depth chart.
It’s that line of logic—with a Michigan-styled J.J. McCarthy comparison—that has the Chargers listed as one of the only logical landing spots for Jones, according to Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer.
“Jim Harbaugh should see a little bit of J.J. McCarthy in Jones and should want to upgrade the backup situation behind Justin Herbert, which is very shaky with Taylor Heinicke and Easton Stick, two pending free agents,” Iyer wrote. “Jones just feels like a QB who could please either Harbaugh.”
McCarthy, of course, was Harbaugh’s signal-caller at Michigan last year and the 10th overall pick this year by the Minnesota Vikings.
Wolverines comparisons aside, Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz have already shown an interest in using different avenues to upgrade the backup quarterback spot. Jones would be another and might fit the system better over the long term.
That said, Jones is a former sixth-overall pick who will likely want to pursue starting jobs, which the Chargers simply won’t have available for a very, very long time.
