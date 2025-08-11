Where Chargers' Justin Herbert landed in QB rankings of NFL coaches and executives
Despite the fact that he did a lot with a little in 2024, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has fallen in the positional rankings from one outlet.
According to The Athletic's Mike Sando, who polled NFL coaches and executives, Herbert stays in the second tier of quarterbacks, but he also fell two spots in the overall rankings from 2024 to No. 7.
Herbert was tied for fifth in 2024, but the ascension of Matthew Stafford to a Tier 1 signal-caller and the entrance of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels onto the list is what pushed Herbert down a few spots.
"A lot of people have him as an automatic 1," one voter, an unnamed offensive coordinator, said. "I want him to take it. It seems like he is almost there, but he hasn't really done it."
"He is probably like Joe Burrow lite," another voter said. "Good player, can make all the throws, can decipher and operate. If they had more around him and he kept maturing, maybe there is some more there."
If anything, Herbert's 2024 campaign might have been his most impressive for exactly the reason the second voter stated.
He didn't have much help around him last season when it comes to wide receivers, with a rookie in Ladd McConkey and an unreliable Quentin Johnston serving as his top-two targets.
Despite that, Herbert threw for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns to three picks while completing 65.9% of his passes. And, lest we forget, the Chargers made an unexpected run to the playoffs following an impressive 11-6 season.
Granted, the Chargers were led by an elite defense, but Herbert and Co. still had the No. 11 scoring offense in the league, so it's not like Los Angeles' defense dragged the team to the playoffs.
Coming off a season like that, it's hard to drop Herbert at all, but that's just the nature of what is a highly-competitive position, especially near the top.
If Herbert ever wants to get into that top tier, he's got to be the catalyst in a deep playoff run, or at least in one playoff win. Until then, he's going to be stuck in that second tier.
