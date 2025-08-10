Lesser-known Chargers rookie WR 2025 has one NFL analyst thinking steal
Jim Harbaugh’s first season as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers resulted in an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance in 2024. Now the team will attempt to do something the Bolts have not done since winning four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09. That would be reaching the postseason for a second consecutive year. In order to do that, the team must be a little more effective on offense.
When general manager Joe Hortiz used the club’s first-round pick on University of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, you could see the wheels turning in Los Angeles. The club had already added free agent running back Najee Harris, a four-time 1,000-yard runner. A Greg Roman offense in Baltimore set an NFL team record for most rushing yards in the season in 2019.
Hold the fort. In April, Hortiz also drafted two wide receivers—using a second-round pick on Ole Miss product Tre Harris, and a fifth-round selection Auburn University’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pegged the latter as one of nine potential steals in April’s draft.
Chargers’ rookie WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith has made an impression
“Many fans (and fantasy enthusiasts) are expecting big things from Harris as a rookie,” explained Knox. “However, his draft mate has generated plenty of in-house buzz during training camp. Lambert-Smith certainly has the physical tools to make an early impact. With a 6’1", 190-pound frame and 4.37-second speed, he can generate mismatches as a perimeter target. He flashed that ability against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game, catching two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.
“Don’t be shocked,” added Knox, “if Lambert-Smith pushes Harris, Quentin Johnston and the recently re-signed Keenan Allen for playing time next to Ladd McConkey this season.”
