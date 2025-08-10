Charger Report

Lesser-known Chargers rookie WR 2025 has one NFL analyst thinking steal

The Chargers’ passing attack took a back seat to the team’s running game in 2024. That may not be the case this upcoming season thanks to a surprising rookie.

Russell Baxter

LA Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (9) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
LA Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (9) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jim Harbaugh’s first season as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers resulted in an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance in 2024. Now the team will attempt to do something the Bolts have not done since winning four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09. That would be reaching the postseason for a second consecutive year. In order to do that, the team must be a little more effective on offense.

When general manager Joe Hortiz used the club’s first-round pick on University of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, you could see the wheels turning in Los Angeles. The club had already added free agent running back Najee Harris, a four-time 1,000-yard runner. A Greg Roman offense in Baltimore set an NFL team record for most rushing yards in the season in 2019.

Hold the fort. In April, Hortiz also drafted two wide receivers—using a second-round pick on Ole Miss product Tre Harris, and a fifth-round selection Auburn University’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pegged the latter as one of nine potential steals in April’s draft.

Keandre Smith-Lambert
Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84) carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chargers’ rookie WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith has made an impression

“Many fans (and fantasy enthusiasts) are expecting big things from Harris as a rookie,” explained Knox. “However, his draft mate has generated plenty of in-house buzz during training camp. Lambert-Smith certainly has the physical tools to make an early impact. With a 6’1", 190-pound frame and 4.37-second speed, he can generate mismatches as a perimeter target. He flashed that ability against the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game, catching two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

“Don’t be shocked,” added Knox, “if Lambert-Smith pushes Harris, Quentin Johnston and the recently re-signed Keenan Allen for playing time next to Ladd McConkey this season.”

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

