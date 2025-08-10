Why Chargers, Jim Harbaugh called off joint practice with Rams
It turns out the Los Angeles Chargers won’t have a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams after all.
The Chargers and Rams were supposed to get together on Wednesday of next week after the first week of the preseason.
But citing injury concerns, the Chargers have pulled the plug.
The news first came from Rams head coach Sean McVay, who briefly touched on it and the fallout.
“Unfortunately we’ll have to cancel that practice with the Chargers,” McVay said, per PFT’s Michael David Smith. “I think they’re a little banged up. Talked to Coach Harbaugh. Bummer that we weren’t able to get that done, but I totally understand, and we’ll figure out a way to get great work against ourselves.”
Speaking of fallout, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, the Rams will attempt to make up the lost session by scheduling a practice with the Saints.
The Chargers are unlikely to attempt to get their joint practice back at a later date, though. They lost Rashawn Slater for the season on a day the injury bug took out four players and play four preseason games, not three, thanks to the Hall of Fame game last week.
Anticipating further wear and tear and the usual load management on top of everything else, Jim Harbaugh and Co. didn’t want to risk the Chargers in a competitive practice against another team.
The Chargers and Rams play next Saturday in their annual preseason game.
