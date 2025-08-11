Chargers’ latest offensive line experiment almost produced a sack and safety
The Los Angeles Chargers have a mess on their hands on the interior of the offensive line.
That mess perhaps hit its lowest point during Sunday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints when Andre James lined up at left guard and Zion Johnson at center.
On the lowlight play in question, James got overpowered and some sort of miscommunication happened, leading to Taylor Heinicke getting sacked for a safety.
The only silver lining? Official review of the play took away the safety and proclaimed Heinicke down at the one-yard line.
Otherwise, this continues to be a disaster for the Chargers. James was a free-agent signing Chargers fans wanted to see really push for the starting center job. Something like this only increases the chances Bradley Bozeman keeps it.
As for Johnson, the former first-rounder, he attempted to learn center this summer and coaches quickly nixed the experiment. That positions him to keep starting at left guard because the Chargers don’t really have anyone else to challenge him.
All of this, of course, is strictly talking about the interior. On the edges, Joe Alt has changed positions and Trey Pipkins, a backup, will start on the other edge with Rashawn Slater injured.
In a way, the near-safety play was a good summation of the Chargers’ offensive line situation right now.
