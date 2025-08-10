Jim Harbaugh surprises Chargers fans prior to second preseason game
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers played their first (and only) preseason game of the year at SoFi Stadium. As expected, fans showed up ready to celebrate the return of football, and they were shocked to find a familiar face wandering through the crowd.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh made his way through 'Electric Avenue' and stopped to chat with fans and pose for pictures.
Chargers fans were stoked to see the head coach, who went out of his way to show his appreciation for them showing up.
The head coach was all smiles as he made his way through the crowd, seeming to be genuinely enjoying the experience.
While preseason football might not always produce the most exciting games, moments like this make it enjoyable. There's a serious side where players are trying to fight for their spot on the 53-man roster, but veterans and coaches can let their hair down a little and have some fun with fans.
The Chargers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after starting the preseason last week in the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Taylor Heinicke got the start with many of the veterans again sitting this one out.
Los Angeles will play their next two games on the road before opening at home on September 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
