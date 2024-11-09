Chargers superstar projected to land with Eagles, Falcons in 2025
Right now, the biggest talking point around Khalil Mack for the Los Angeles Chargers is whether he’ll be able to suit up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 due to his unexpected injury saga.
But the future of Mack with the Chargers is worth looking at too.
That’s what Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report just did, ranking Mack as the No. 21 impending free agent in 2025 and suggesting he could be a fit for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles on the open market.
“The potential concern with Mack is that he'll turn 34 in February,” Knox wrote. “However, age hasn't really dulled his quick first step, straight-line speed and relentless pursuit. Even if Mack shows signs of slowing down over the second half of the season, his effective use of hands should allow him to be a potent situational edge-rusher.”
The writeup reasons that the Eagles could go after Mack because they could lose Brandon Graham and others to the open market. Those Falcons, meanwhile, have one of the bigger needs of any team for quality pass-rush.
Mack’s fate in free agency next offseason will largely hinge on what the Chargers want to do, though. They’re projected to have roughly $75.6 million in free space before making a decision on Joey Bosa’s contract. If they keep in the playoff hunt, there’s not much of a reason to think player and team can’t work something out on a short-term pact.
But yes, Mack would be one of the most sought-after names on the open market, should he make it there. It will really come down to how coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz want to balance veterans vs. youth in a soft rebuild that looks like it could be an annual playoff threat.
