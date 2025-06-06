Chargers WR Ladd McConkey explains art to taking a fall
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping that they could potentially have one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league.
Everyone knows what quarterback Justin Herbert brings to the table. However, Ladd McConkey's rookie season seemed like a surprise to many.
McConkey finished fourth in rookie receiving yards in the 2024 season with 1,149 yards. Now, the Chargers are expecting a major leap in year two.
When a team has a talent like McConkey, the only thing they can hope for is that a player of that caliber can stay healthy.
Seasons are derailed by injuries, just ask fans of the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions about what happened to their favorite teams last year. However, McConkey understands the seriousness of staying healthy.
Recently, McConkey spoke with the media about his 'art of the fall', which is one way he tries to avoid injuries on the field.
The second-year receiver is ready for a larger workload this upcoming season. With a larger workload comes a higher chance to sustain an injury. However, McConkey believes he has the perfect recipe to avoid that.
Whatever the case may be, the Chargers should continue to allow McConkey to do whatever it is that makes him feel comfortable on the field. This offense has a chance to be special, and it starts with McConkey.
