Chargers linked to trade with unthinkable team, but it actually makes sense
For a team that won 11 games and made the playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Chargers certainly entered the offseason with a whole lot of holes.
While the Chargers have kind of, sort of patched some of them, there still remain some problem areas, and perhaps one of their biggest needs is with the pass rush.
Los Angeles re-signed Khalil Mack, but it cut Joey Bosa earlier this offseason and has yet to really replace him. Yes, the Bolts selected edge rusher Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the NFL draft, but he is obviously completely unproven.
It should also be noted that Mack managed just six sacks last year, so perhaps the 34-year-old is declining.
There are some intriguing veteran free agents available, but the Chargers don't seem particularly interested in any of them. Could they pursue a trade?
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network suggests the possibility, but get this: he has proposed that Los Angeles swings a deal with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos to bag defensive end John Franklin-Myers.
"This would be a rare trade between divisional foes, so it’s highly unlikely to happen, but John Franklin-Myers fills a major need for Los Angeles. The Broncos could also afford to lose him," Austin wrote. "Denver has major decisions looming on the defensive line, with Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen both set to hit free agency next offseason. With limited cap space and a top-ranked defense to maintain, Denver won’t be able to keep everyone."
Austin added that Franklin-Myers is entering the final year of his contract, which could make him expendable in the Broncos' eyes.
In theory, a trade here actually does make sense. The Chargers need a pass rusher, and the Broncos have them in excess. Heck, they racked up 63 sacks in 2024, and Franklin-Myers was responsible for seven of them.
Would it actually happen though? Probably not, because it seems fairly improbable that Denver would provide much-needed assistance to a divisional foe.
