Chargers' Justin Herbert-Ladd McConkey connection gets hyped as one of NFL's top duos
The Los Angeles Chargers are very fortunate to have a top QB/WR duo in Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey. Herbert quickly established himself as one of the league's best throwers once he entered the league in 2020, ripping off three consecutive 4,500-yard passing seasons.
McConkey on the other hand is just scratching the surface of his potential. The former Georgia product rattled off 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2024. He followed that up with a ridiculous 197 yard, one touchdown performance in the Wild Card round.
Entering their second year together, expectations are high for Herbert and McConkey. The Chargers as a team will be expected to win plenty of games once again, but this duo is going to be at the forefront of their success. PFF went as far as to say this duo is among the best in the NFL.
"I do think [Herbert] is a top five quarterback in the league and then Ladd McConkey. Man, what a rookie year for him in Los Angeles last year. He was seen as this great route runner coming out of Georgia. Chargers desperately needed help in that receiving corps after kind of whiffing on Quentin Johnston the year before, and Ladd McConkey brought that immediately for them."
The possibilites are endless for Herbert and McConkey in 2025 and beyond.
