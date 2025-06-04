Chargers undrafted rookie starting to make noise at key position of need
Tight ends come from anywhere and everywhere in the NFL. After names such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Mark Andrews were all drafted in later rounds, teams have begun to take more swings at the position in hopes of replicating that same success.
The Los Angeles Chargers' tight end room doesn't exactly stand out from the rest. Last year, Will Dissly was their starter and while he had a career year, wasn't reliable whatsoever. The Bolts added veteran Tyler Conklin and drafted Oronde Gadsden II to the roster. Gadsden could be their diamond in the rough, but there's another tight end the Chargers added that is already making waves at OTAs.
Undrafted rookie Stevo Klotz out of Iowa State had a 20-yard catch and run on a pass from Taylor Heinicke at practice. "And undrafted rookie tight end Steve Klotz was active, too. His top play came when Heinicke hit him on a crossing route that turned into a 20-plus yard gain down the left sideline."
Klotz didn't have much production in college at Iowa State, catching just 15 passes over two seasons for 149 yards and two touchdowns. However, tight end production in college doesn't always mean a glum career in the NFL. If Klotz can keep making plays over the summer, he could very well make the roster.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL analyst pumps the brakes on Chargers' Justin Herbert-Ladd McConkey hype train
Chargers starting lineup prediction has one major surprise at wide receiver
Chargers fans urged not to panic over Rashawn Slater absence right now
Why is this studly Chargers weapon being completely ignored?
Justin Herbert disrespected in FOX Sports' 2020 NFL Draft top players list
RELATED: Chargers should avoid a blockbuster trade for this one specific weapon
RELATED: Chargers 2025 starting lineup prediction features small upset