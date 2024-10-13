Chargers WRs Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston suffer injuries vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t just lose head coach Jim Harbaugh on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Not long after Harbaugh left the field and was declared questionable to return, wideouts Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston went down with injuries.
According to the Chargers, both McConkey and Johnston are questionable to return, with the former suffering a head injury and the latter an ankle injury.
The rookie McConkey was enjoying a breakout season with Justin Herbert throwing him the ball and entered Week 6 leading the team in receiving. Johnston had caught two passes for 14 yards on the game’s first drive, with the 2023 first-round pick attempting to shrug off a slow start.
If both guys can't return, names like Joshua Palmer will be in a position to do even more at the embattled position.
Update: McConkey returned to the game in the first half.
