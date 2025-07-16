Chargers' Ladd McConkey didn't crack ESPN's top 10 but still got plenty of respect
When you look at the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receivers group going into 2025, it's basically Ladd McConkey and everyone else.
The 2024 second-round pick exploded on to the scene during his rookie campaign, finishing with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. His yardage output ranked No. 10 in the NFL.
Making McConkey's year more impressive is the fact that he got off to a quiet start to the season and also missed one game. The Georgia product didn't have a single game over 67 yards before going off for 111 and two scores in Week 8, which was the beginning of his breakout.
ESPN put out its annual wide receiver rankings based on the votes of NFL executives, coaches and scouts on Wednesday and while McConkey didn't make the cut, he did land in the "also receiving votes category."
That means that after just one season in the NFL, there was at least one voter who believes McConkey is a top-10 wideout. That's no doubt an impressive showing of respect for the youngster.
Looking ahead to 2025, McConkey is the top dog in Los Angeles' wide receivers room, which is loaded with question marks.
Mike Williams, who looked over the hill last season, is already hurt, Quentin Johnston has proven to be unreliable over two seasons, and Tre Harris is an unproven rookie.
The loss of Joshua Palmer, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency, looms large with the amount of uncertainty in the group.
We'd love to see the Chargers add another proven veteran wide receiver (Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen are still available), but there's no telling if general manager Joe Hortiz will go that route.
If not and McConkey proves to be the only reliable receiver for quarterback Justin Herbert, he could have a monster season, which could also lead to a top-10 ranking in 2026.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers place 5 players on PUP list to begin training camp
Chargers' Joe Alt has AFC executives hyped for future climb up top tackle rankings
Chargers' Greg Roman blamed for Justin Herbert's fall out of top 5 QB rankings
Chargers could add future Hall of Famer in splashy Super Bowl move
Chargers, 49ers could swing perfect WR trade to help Justin Herbert