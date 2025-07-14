Los Angeles Chargers place 5 players on PUP list to begin training camp
Just days after rookies reported to training camp on July 12, the Los Angeles Chargers placed five players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, those players are wide receivers Mike Williams and Jaylen Johnson, safety Elijah Molden, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and offensive tackle Savion Washington.
It's important to note that all five players can be activated from the list at any time.
Williams was signed by the Chargers in free agency this offseason after spending time with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.
Williams sat out the team's mandatory minicamp last month with an undisclosed injury, which is an ominous sign for a player who has battled injuries throughout his career, especially when you consider he's turning 31 in October.
As of now, there is no indication that Williams is dealing with anything serious.
Williams suffered a torn ACL in 2023 but was able to return in 2024. The veteran wideout tallied just 298 yards, his lowest yardage output in a full season of his career. That has led to concerns about a possible decline for the veteran.
The Chargers have no shortage of question marks in their wide receivers room, with unproven talents like Quentin Johnston and rookie Tre Harris. Ladd McConkey is Los Angeles' WR1 but is entering his second season in the NFL.
Molden's placement on the list is not surprising. The safety had a strong showing in his first year in Los Angeles but saw his season end early due to a broken leg and meniscus injury. Despite that, Molden scored a multi-year extension this offseason.
As for Johnson, Washington and Phillips, all three will be battling for a roster spot and role in training camp.
While the Chargers' rookies are now in the building, veterans don't have to report until July 16.
