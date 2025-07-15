Chargers' Greg Roman blamed for Justin Herbert's fall out of top 5 QB rankings
Justin Herbert came into the league on fire. When the Los Angeles Chargers selected their star quarterback with the No.6 overall pick in 2020, they knew they'd be getting an all-world talent.
Here's a breakdown of Herbert's numbers over his first four seasons:
2020: 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions
2021: 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns, 15 interceptions
2022: 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions
2023: 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, seven interceptions (missed four games)
When the new regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh were brought in last offseason, so was a new offense. Greg Roman, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, came in and implemented his run-first offense. Herbert threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions in 2024. Keeping turnovers down was something that was praised over the course of last season.
Still, Herbert wasn't really unleashing on opposing defenses like he had done in the past. In ESPN's recent QB rankings, Herbert came in at No.7. A veteran NFC personnel evaluator had this to say regarding the offense he plays in:
"The players above him [in the top 10] consistently create more off-schedule plays, are more dangerous in the two-minute [drill] and have won in the playoffs. The offense he currently plays in is by far the least QB-friendly in terms of the passing game, which doesn't help him. Justin can get there. He has the ability, so it should come in time."
The lack of wins in the playoffs came up again but the Greg Roman offense being viewed as a hindrance is certainly interesting. It'll be fun to see how Herbert does in his second year in the same system with an improved set of weapons around him.
