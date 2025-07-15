Chargers, 49ers could swing perfect WR trade to help Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't exactly made a concerted effort to surround Justin Herbert with proven talent at wide receiver this offseason.
That isn't to say they haven't added any receivers at all. They signed Mike Williams in free agency for a reunion, and they selected Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the NFL draft.
The problem is that Williams hasn't been good since 2022, and Harris and Lambert-Smith are rookies. Herbert needed dependable weapons, and the Chargers didn't really get him any.
Well, a new option may be surfacing for Los Angeles with the regular season inching closer and closer: San Francisco 49ers wide out Jauan Jennings.
Jennings is unhappy with his contract and either wants a new deal or to be traded, which could open the door for the Chargers to complete a big-time trade.
Prior to 2024, Jennings was generally an afterthought in the 49ers' offense, as he maxed out at 282 yards over first three seasons. But last year, the 28-year-old broke out, hauling in 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound pass-catcher is exactly what Herbert needs: a big-bodied target that can stretch the field, much like Williams during his first stint in LA.
Jennings may not be elite, but he would serve as a terrific complementary weapon alongside of Ladd McConkey. Of course, the caveat is that the former seventh-round pick is angling for a new contract, and we already know how general manager Joe Hortiz operates when a lot of money is involved.
Still, it's hard to discount the possibility that the Chargers could potentially make a play for Jennings, who would not cost a ton in draft capital and would not be nearly as expensive as D.K. Metcalf.
