Chargers' Joe Alt has AFC executives hyped for future climb up top tackle rankings
Perhaps the smartest decision the Los Angeles Chargers made last offseason was doubling down on the offensive line position by drafting former Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt with the No.5 overall pick. Many believed the Bolts should've taken a top-tier receiving talent such as Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, but it all worked out in the end, as they'd land Ladd McConkey one round later.
It's been one year since and the Chargers have officially entered training camp for 2025. Alt had a solid rookie season, allowing 20 pressures and six sacks in 602 pass blocking reps. Those numbers will only get better with time, as many around the Chargers' building expect a year two jump for Alt.
RELATED: Chargers coach makes it obvious that one WR is on borrowed time
In ESPN's recent tackle rankings, Rashawn Slater made the list at No. 6, moving up three spots from last year. Alt narrowly missed the list, being named in the honorable mention section. However, an anonymous AFC executive said that Alt is, "Tough, smart, young, still growing into his body and very technically sound. He'll only get better."
It's very possible that the Chargers could have two elite tackles in the very near future. Slater, the No.13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has blossomed into a roadblock blindside protector for Justin Herbert. Slater is on the verge of a massive contract extension, one that would likely reset the tackle market.
RELATED: Chargers’ Tre Harris contract saga continues as rookies report to training camp
The blueprint for Alt to reach greatness is just four spots to his left on the Chargers' offensive line. It's time to see if he's ready to step up to the challenge.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, family visit President Trump at White House
Chargers' offensive additions named 'biggest reason for optimism' in 2025
Chargers training camp starts, meaning watch out for surprise trades, roster moves
Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Rashawn Slater and the OL
Los Angeles Chargers player rips certain teammates for not showering