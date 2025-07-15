Charger Report

Chargers could add future Hall of Famer in splashy Super Bowl move

The Los Angeles Chargers could be looking to bring in this future Hall of Famer to aid in their quest for a Super Bowl.

Matthew Schmidt

Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh blows his whistle before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh blows his whistle before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers still have some very obvious holes heading into training camp, and perhaps one of their biggest areas of need is their pass rush.

The Chargers re-signed Khalil Mack back in March, but also released Joey Bosa and failed to really replace him. Yes, they took Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the NFL draft, but how much can Los Angeles actually rely on a Day 3 rookie?

There are actually still some options available for the Chargers to consider, and they have more than enough cap room to make it happen.

One potential addition is future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Von Miller, and former NFL player Brian Baldinger told the DNVR Broncos podcast that there are "three very interested teams" in Miller, who registered 17 tackles and six sacks in 13 games with the Buffalo Bills last season.

Are the Bolts one of those teams?

Los Angeles has largely avoided any splash moves over the last several months, which seems strange given how much money it had at its disposal heading into free agency.

Taking that into consideration, Miller may not be a fit in LA, but here's the thing: at this point, the Chargers could probably nab the eight-time Pro Bowler on a cheap one-year contract.

Fun fact: Miller had just as many sacks as Mack in 2024 and had more sacks than Bosa, so it really could not hurt to add him into the mix.

The 36-year-old is one of the most dominant defenders of his era, and even if he isn't quite the player he once was, he should still have enough juice to contribute to the Chargers in their quest for a Super Bowl run in 2025.

Von Miller.
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers rookie receiver Tre Harris reportedly the first official 2nd-round holdout

Chargers news: Rookie holdout drama, cut candidates, trade odds and more

Chargers' late-round pick nominated as 'surprise' breakout rookie in 2025

Ashton Jeanty tops Chargers' Omarion Hampton on breakout season list

Los Angeles Chargers bit again by Tom Telesco with rival Raiders

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News