Chargers could add future Hall of Famer in splashy Super Bowl move
The Los Angeles Chargers still have some very obvious holes heading into training camp, and perhaps one of their biggest areas of need is their pass rush.
The Chargers re-signed Khalil Mack back in March, but also released Joey Bosa and failed to really replace him. Yes, they took Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the NFL draft, but how much can Los Angeles actually rely on a Day 3 rookie?
There are actually still some options available for the Chargers to consider, and they have more than enough cap room to make it happen.
One potential addition is future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Von Miller, and former NFL player Brian Baldinger told the DNVR Broncos podcast that there are "three very interested teams" in Miller, who registered 17 tackles and six sacks in 13 games with the Buffalo Bills last season.
Are the Bolts one of those teams?
Los Angeles has largely avoided any splash moves over the last several months, which seems strange given how much money it had at its disposal heading into free agency.
Taking that into consideration, Miller may not be a fit in LA, but here's the thing: at this point, the Chargers could probably nab the eight-time Pro Bowler on a cheap one-year contract.
Fun fact: Miller had just as many sacks as Mack in 2024 and had more sacks than Bosa, so it really could not hurt to add him into the mix.
The 36-year-old is one of the most dominant defenders of his era, and even if he isn't quite the player he once was, he should still have enough juice to contribute to the Chargers in their quest for a Super Bowl run in 2025.
