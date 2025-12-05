Quentin Johnston injury watch starts for Chargers ahead of Week 14

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston has been a name to watch on the injury report this week before his team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Johnston, the former first-round pick who enjoyed a breakout of sorts to start the season, popped up in a yellow jersey at practice to start the week.

Yellow jersey, meaning a non-contact jersey, indicating he’s dealing with some sort of injury.

Johnston eventually shed the yellow jersey on Friday, but as ESPN’s Kris Rhim noted, word from the coaching staff, effectively, is that Johnston is “working through something” this week.

Quentin Johnston injury impact for Chargers in Week 14

Every single little thing like this is important to monitor around the Chargers right now.

Those Chargers, after all, intend to start injured quarterback Justin Herbert against the Eagles in primetime.

That is, provided Herbert clears the one medical milestone needed post-surgery to actually get cleared and on the field with weapons like Johnston.

Through 11 games, Johnston has seven receiving touchdowns, meaning he’s just one removed from tying the career high of eight he set last year over 15 games. But he’s cooled immensely compared to that hot start that saw him score four touchdowns over his first four games of the season. Last week’s touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders came on a day he had just 23 receiving yards.

Cooled or not, the Chargers almost desperately need Johnston out there against the Eagles. His big frame and bigger catch radius could prevent Herbert from taking unnecessary hits when the starting quarterback needs to just lob it up. And in goal-line scenarios that could feature Trey Lance at quarterback, the more giant catch radius-targets out there, the better.

There was no way to predict it was coming, but Johnston’s name is now one to closely watch when the Chargers issue a final injury report over the weekend.

