Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers Week 3 top prop bets vs. Denver Broncos

Here are some of the top prop bets in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 3 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers earned another impressive win in Week 2 with a prime time performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, it's time to move on to Week 3, when the team will welcome the Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

A win would give the Chargers three victories in the AFC West, which would give them clear sight of the divisional throne.

If you're looking for some potential prop bets to hit for the Week 3 matchup, here are the top prop bets from DraftKings.

Broncos vs. Chargers top prop bets

Last To Score

DraftKings currently has the odds at -105 for the Broncos and -125 for the Chargers to be the last team to score in Sunday's contest.

Total Touchdowns

The oddsmakers might be expecting an offensive explosion between the AFC West rivals. The odds for over five touchdowns sit at -120 and under five touchdowns at -110.

Overtime

If you believe that the two will need overtime to reach an outcome, then DraftKings has the odds for you. Currently, the odds of the game going to overtime sit at +1200. So, you're telling me there's a chance?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

