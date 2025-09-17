Los Angeles Chargers Week 3 top prop bets vs. Denver Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers earned another impressive win in Week 2 with a prime time performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now, it's time to move on to Week 3, when the team will welcome the Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
A win would give the Chargers three victories in the AFC West, which would give them clear sight of the divisional throne.
If you're looking for some potential prop bets to hit for the Week 3 matchup, here are the top prop bets from DraftKings.
Broncos vs. Chargers top prop bets
Last To Score
DraftKings currently has the odds at -105 for the Broncos and -125 for the Chargers to be the last team to score in Sunday's contest.
Total Touchdowns
The oddsmakers might be expecting an offensive explosion between the AFC West rivals. The odds for over five touchdowns sit at -120 and under five touchdowns at -110.
Overtime
If you believe that the two will need overtime to reach an outcome, then DraftKings has the odds for you. Currently, the odds of the game going to overtime sit at +1200. So, you're telling me there's a chance?
