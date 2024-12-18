Charger Report

Chargers' list of free agents should have team targeting Longhorns star in draft

The Chargers could look to bolster their secondary in the draft.

Andrew Parsaud

Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

One thing that has gone right for the Los Angeles Chargers this season was the emergence of their diverse secondary. Derwin James leads the group as the elder statesman, but they've had newcomers such as Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden have career years so far.

The only problem is: many members of the Chargers' secondary are expected to hit free agency. Fulton, Molden, Marcus Maye and Asante Samuel Jr are all free agents at the end of the season. While the Chargers could very well bring some of those names back, there's an opportunity for them to upgrade at cornerback with one of the draft's top prospects.

Enter Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, who Bleacher Report predicts them to select in the upcoming draft.

"The Chargers need to go to the draft to find some answers in the secondary. Jahdae Barrons' versatility would make it easier to slot him in somewhere next season." 'Jahdae Barron projects as an early-round pick with the potential to become a versatile defensive weapon in the NFL. His ability to play multiple positions, combined with his high football IQ, physicality, and ball skills, gives him a high ceiling in a variety of defensive schemes,' Cory Giddings wrote in his scouting report."

Jesse Minter would have a fun time moving Barron all over the field. He had a career-high five interceptions and nine passes defended in 2024 for the Longhorns.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

AFC Playoff picture: Where do Chargers stand after Week 15 loss?

Takeaways following Chargers' brutal loss to Buccaneers

Chargers, Harbaugh crowned 'pretenders' following loss to Bucs

Chargers postgame injury report

NFL free agency: Chargers absolutely need to reach out to a veteran WR

Chargers get straightforward in a new mock draft -- in the best possible way

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News