Chargers injury news immediately after loss to Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a blowout at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.
To get cliche, injuries were added to the insult too, with a few notable setbacks happening across the roster during the 40-17 home embarrassment.
Here's a look at a list of those from right after the game went final.
CB Cam Hart
Hart needed the help of trainers to leave the field in the first half after hitting the turf hard. The Chargers didn’t waste much time ruling him out with a concussion.
OL Zion Johnson
Johnson also needed the help of trainers to leave the field. The team eventually declared him questionable to return due to an ankle injury, but he did get back on the field after a trip to the locker room.
WR Quentin Johnston
Johnston limped off the field at one point well after his early touchdown. He eventually returned and got back in the mix.
LB Denzel Perryman
Perryman was one of the team’s notable inactives on the day.
