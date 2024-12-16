Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers crowned pretenders after blowout loss
The Los Angeles Chargers found themselves on the wrong end of an embarrassing blowout in Week 15, going down 40-17 at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There, Justin Herbert’s offense couldn’t get anything going, especially in the second half. Even worse, a defense that has been stout all year coughed up four passing touchdowns to Baker Mayfield and 222 rushing yards on the ground. The Chargers were ultimately outgained by 300 total yards and only had the ball for just over 23 minutes of possession.
To make matters all the worse, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers have now lost two games in a row to fall to 8-6, which has only upped the noise about the team being “pretenders” this season.
While Chargers fans understood this was a rebuilding year, the overwhelming postgame narrative was one of the team being exposed in a bad way.
