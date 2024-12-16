Chargers absolutely need to reach out to veteran WR during 2025 free-agency
The Los Angeles Chargers left a lot to be desired after their 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. Once again, the offense left so many opportunities on the table, as they managed to not score a single point in the second half of the embarrassing loss.
It's no secret the Chargers will still need to make a splash this offseason, even if they make the postseason. The 2025 free agent class has a few wide receivers that could change the direction of the Chargers' offense. One name in particular could bring new life to the unit.
Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has been a name on everyone's list since the moment he exploded on the scene in 2019. Godwin has been a nice number two to future hall-of-famer Mike Evans', but a move to Los Angeles could cause Godwin's star to shine even brighter.
Godwin has been absent for most of the Buccaneers' 2024 season. The veteran receiver suffered an ankle injury in Week 7. However, a healthy Godwin would give quarterback Justin Herbert the reliable veteran weapon that he has been waiting to have.
The Buccaneers receiver was on pace for a fourth straight season with 1,000 yards receiving. While it doesn't seem that Tampa Bay would let Godwin go easy, the possibility of creating his own path with the Chargers could be the exact selling point to bring Godwin to Los Angeles.
