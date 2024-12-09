Chargers lose vs Chiefs: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 14
The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 8-5 on the 2024 season after a close battle with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers lost on a last-second field goal that hit the left upright and banked inwards, giving the Chiefs a 19-17 win. The Chargers have now lost seven straight games to the Chiefs.
Quick Takeaways:
Johnston's redemption: The Chargers were shorthanded with star rookie Ladd McConkey out, needing players to step up. Johnston, who had a nightmare game two weeks ago, came through big for the Chargers. The former first-rounder ended the night with five catches for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Palmer steps up: Continuing on the note that playmakers needed to make an impact with McConkey out, Palmer filled in perfectly. He led the Chargers with six catches for 78 yards.
Top Stat
106: The amount of return yards Derius Davis had on four attempts. His longest of the night was a 37 yard run back.
Player of the Game
Daiyan Henley: Taking control of the green dot, Henley was all over the field against the Chiefs. He led the team with nine tackles, adding in one pass defended. Henley was active and flying to the ball at every chance.
What's Next
The Chargers head back home next week to take on the Buccaneers, the current leaders of the NFC South. It'll be the first of two home games in 11 days, as they have a quick turnaround on Thursday night against the rival Broncos.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers CB's cryptic post leaves fans confused
Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Chiefs, why they won’t, and a prediction
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz's draft class just keeps turning heads
Chargers great quiets fan hype over possible reunion in free agency
Chargers find 'next version of Mark Andrews' in new mock draft