Justin Herbert reacts to Mike Williams returning to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers brought back a familiar face when they agreed to terms with free-agent wide receiver Mike Williams.
Williams, who was the seventh overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, spent the first seven years of his career with the Chargers before joining the New York Jets in 2024. New York ended up trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers after landing Davante Adams, but he never truly caught on with either franchise.
He played in 18 games thanks to the trade but had just 21 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown. Williams then hit the open market and decided to return to L.A. on a one-year deal. On Thursday, quarterback Justin Herbert took to Instagram and shared his excitement over being reunited with one of his favorite targets.
Williams has always been a dangerous weapon, recording 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns on 309 receptions for the Chargers. The problem is that he's dealt with injuries throughout his career. That includes missing 14 games in 2023.
After an injury-free campaign last year, there's renewed hope that he could be the missing piece on offense.
