Chargers nearly completed blockbuster trade with Super Bowl contender?
The Los Angeles Chargers were definitely diligently working the phones during the NFL draft, and now, yet another failed trade is surfacing for Jim Harbaugh's club.
We already know that the Chargers were unable to complete a draft day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but they also may have been closing on a trade with another NFC contender until things fell apart at the last minute.
Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has concluded that Los Angeles attempted to swing a deal with the Detroit Lions based on Detroit general manager Brad Holmes stating that the team tried to move up to select an edge rusher in the first round.
Reed even took things a step further, revealing the player who was probably the target for the Lions in trade discussions.
"There is one prominent name who was on the board when the Chargers were on the clock that can lead us to this conclusion: James Pearce," Reed wrote. "The Atlanta Falcons sent a haul to trade down to the No. 26 pick to take Pearce, who was the next edge rusher taken after the Chargers' pick."
Of course, Los Angeles ultimately selected North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall selection, a decision that certainly drew some initial backlash due to the fact that the Chargers definitely needed a wide receiver more than a halfback.
However, Los Angeles quelled those concerns by taking a pair of receivers later in the draft, nabbing Tre Harris in the second round and KeAndre Lambert-Smith on Day 3.
But perhaps the Chargers were looking to trade down, as it was entirely possible that they may have been able to snatch Hampton at the back end of the first round if they were able to find a partner.
