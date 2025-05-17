Chargers got after Bills QB Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld with schedule video
The Los Angeles Chargers went after seemingly anything and everyone with their epic NFL schedule release video this year.
Meaning, it wasn’t just limited to taking hilarious shots at the likes of AFC West rivals such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
No, even Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills—a team the Chargers don’t even play in 2025—caught some fire from Los Angeles’ social media team.
Allen, after all, is engaged to actress Hailee Steinfeld, who just put on a memorable blockbuster called Sinners alongside co-star Michael B. Jordan.
The Chargers looped in Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets to complete the reference that only perpetually online fans will understand:
It’s a little thing, but a funny one, as it shows the sheer breadth of understanding the Chargers have for the entire landscape of the NFL. Being able to put little shots and nods to even obscure things surrounding teams they don’t even play in 2025 explains why they’re always top dog in the schedule-release videos.
In fact, another NFL team even deleted their own Minecraft schedule release video not long after the Chargers’ effort went live.
By the way, maybe this topic is something all can revisit if the Chargers and Bills happen to meet in the playoffs next season.
