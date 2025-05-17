Chargers betting odds for every game on 2025 NFL schedule released
The 2025 NFL schedule has been released and the Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of big games to look forward to. Week 1 will be different this year, as the Chargers will play host to the rival Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
Of course with the schedule being out, this also means betting odds are now released as well. DraftKings Sportsbook already has every single NFL game ready to be bet on, with the Chargers' slate of matchups listed. Here's how the Bolts fared in the early odds:
Week 1 vs KC: +3 (-110)
Week 2 at LV: -3 (-110)
Week 3 vs Denver: -1.5 (-110)
Week 4 at NY Giants: -3.5 (-110)
Week 5 vs Washington: -1.5 (-105)
Week 6 at Miami: -1.5 (-110)
Week 7 vs Indianapolis: -6 (-110)
Week 8 vs Minnesota: -3 (-110)
Week 9 at Tennessee: -4.5 (-110)
Week 10 vs Pittsburgh: -4.5 (-110)
Week 11 at Jacksonville: -1.5 (-110)
Week 13 vs LV: -6.5 (-110)
Week 14 vs Philadelphia: +2.5 (-110)
Week 15 at KC: +4.5 (-110)
Week 16 at Dallas: -1.5 (-110)
Week 17 vs Houston: -3.5 (-110)
Week 18 at Denver: +2.5 (-110)
RELATED: Chargers 2025 schedule: Ranking every QB Los Angeles will play
Looking at this, the Chargers are favored in 13 games. According to these odds, the Bolts will go 3-3 in divisional games in 2025, as they're favored against the Raiders and the Broncos at home, but then underdogs against the Chiefs and the one game in Denver to end the regular season.
Still, Vegas has high expectations for the Bolts following last year's playoff appearance. They're even favored against the Texans, who they lost to in the Wild Card round.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers 2025 schedule: The most important game of the season is obvious
Chargers 2025 schedule: Titans and Jaguars are easiest games of season for LA
Chargers fans found big helmet-related secret in schedule release video
Chargers featured on another scorching hot take with Chiefs thanks to Colin Cowherd
Chargers UDFA gets callout from Joe Hortiz ahead of training camp