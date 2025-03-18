Chargers mock draft nets a possible Top 8 pick for Justin Herbert
When it comes to Los Angeles Chargers mock drafts, those at the controls have it really, really easy until the event itself starts.
The Chargers made it so, going light on the additions at wideout around Justin Herbert by limiting their moves to a reunion with Mike Williams. Names like Stefon Diggs remain in free agency, but the Chargers don’t project to be interested at this time.
After all, the Chargers could easily be eyeballing someone like Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan in the first round, which is what unfolds in the first post-free agency mock draft from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah:
“I won’t be shocked if McMillan goes in the top eight picks or if he slides into this section of Round 1. There is a wide range of potential landing spots for the former Arizona star, but the team that drafts him will be getting a receiver with Incredible size, body control and ball skills.”
Draft projections are all over the place right now, but the Chargers backing into a prospect who some view as a top-10 player at No. 22 would be a stunning feat. And even if he’s not valued that way by draft day, the fact McMillan is a 6’5” target who averaged better than 15 yards per catch in each of his last two seasons is impossible to ignore.
A year ago, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the coaching staff wound up greatly rewarded for displaying similar patience and then trading up to secure Ladd McConkey.
Fast forward to now, McMillan joining McConkey and Williams as the starting three for Herbert would be pretty formidable.
Jim Harbaugh wants to be a run-first team, of course. But in an AFC West with Patrick Mahomes and others, being able to run up the score with a talented trio of wideouts is just smart in the modern NFL.
This projection unfolding would still leave needs at tight end and on the interior offensive line. But the marriage of value and upside with McMillan would earn an A+ grade and likely play out quite well on the field.
