Chargers nail perfect pick in Mel Kiper’s post-free agency mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t spend shocking cash on wide receiver in free agency or seem to consider a blockbuster trade for someone like D.K. Metcalf or Cooper Kupp.
As expected, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz continues to lean into a build-through-the-draft approach while stockpiling roughly $60 million in free cap space.
As ESPN’s Mel Kiper illustrates in his post-free agency mock draft, that likely means the Chargers go big in the first round with someone like Texas wideout Matthew Golden:
“The Chargers could complete their WR room rebuild by taking Golden. They brought back Mike Williams this month, but Ladd McConkey still needs a real game breaker opposite him in this offense. Golden emerged as the go-to option in Texas' offense last season (987 receiving yards and nine TDs) then turned heads with his 4.29-second run in the 40 at the combine. His big-play chops and stellar route running would pair well with McConkey's reliable chain-moving traits.”
Golden could end up being the best wideout in the draft class, especially if he lands with a quarterback like Justin Herbert.
Overall, it’s hard to name a better pick for the Chargers in the first round, especially in a mock draft like this where popular prospects like tight end Colston Loveland went off the board as high as No. 14.
It’s also hard to complain about the approach to the offseason for the Chargers, even at a needy spot like wideout. Hortiz and Co., after all, made the bold decision one year ago to move on from Keenan Allen and the since-returned Mike Williams, only to be patient and wait until Round 2 via trade-up to unearth Ladd McConkey, who is effectively a No. 1 in his own right.
A McConkey-Golden-Williams trio with potentially Quentin Johnston off the bench as almost a gadget-type player in certain packages would be a superb approach to 2025 for what is really a run-based offense, anyway.
