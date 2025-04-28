Chargers make intriguing UDFA contract move with 250-pound QB
The Los Angeles Chargers signed a number of undrafted free agents following the NFL Draft, but perhaps their most interesting addition—or at least one of them—was Florida State Seminoles quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.
Now, the Chargers have made a rather intriguing contract move with Uiagelelei, handing the 250-pound signal-caller a $3,000 signing bonus, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.
That certainly doesn't seem like a whole lot of money for an NFL player, but it's important to keep in mind that Uiagelelei is merely an undrafted free agent who will get to participate in camp. There is no guarantee he will make the roster, regardless of how compelling of a prospect he may be.
Uiagelelei actually began his collegiate career at Clemson in 2020 and spent three years with the Tigers, establishing himself as a very interesting dual threat. His best season at Clemson came in 2022, when he threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while also rushing for 545 yards and seven scores.
After his tenure with the Tigers, the 24-year-old transferred to Oregon State, where he spent one season before transferring again, this time to Florida State.
Uiagalelei played all of five games for the Seminoles in 2024 before a hand injury ended his campaign. He wasn't exactly impressive during his time on the field, either, totaling 1,065 yards, four touchdowns and six picks while completing just 53.8 percent of his throws.
Obviously, Justin Herbert has the starting quarterback job locked down in Los Angeles, and Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance will almost certainly represent his two backups going into 2025. However, due to Uiagalelei's unique talents, he may have a chance to create some buzz.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers undrafted free agency tracker: Latest reports and rumors after NFL draft
Chargers strike aggressive trade with Eagles, move up to pick TE Oronde Gadsden II
Chargers draft South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard: Instant analysis of LA's 4th-round pick
Instant draft grade proves Chargers knocked it out of the park with Kyle Kennard
Chargers Round 6 grade roundup: L.A. gets mixed reviews for late selections