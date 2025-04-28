Chargers rookie lands bold prediction that should excite Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers had plenty of business to take care of in the NFL draft, and for the most part, they did a fine job of addressing it.
The Chargers entered the draft with some very pressing offensive needs, specifically in terms of finding more weapons for Justin Herbert. They responded by selecting a running back, two wide receivers and a tight end.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport specifically likes Los Angeles' decision to nab Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris in the second round, and he listed Harris among six value picks that could become Fantasy Football stars next season.
"Injuries have sapped most of the juice from Mike Williams, and [Quentin] Johnston may not have ever really had any," Davenport wrote. "Harris is going to be the Bolts' starting X receiver—and soon."
Harris is a big-bodied target who hauled in 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, averaging a robust 17.2 yards per catch.
The 23-year-old actually began his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech and spent three years with the Bulldogs before transferring to Ole Miss after 2022.
Harris posted impressive numbers in each of his final three NCAA seasons, although 2024 represented his only 1,000-yard campaign.
There were plenty of receivers on the board that the Chargers could have taken with the 55th overall pick, but they opted to snatch Harris, who was widely viewed as one of the better wide outs in the class heading into the draft.
We'll see if the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher can help take the Bolts' offense to the next level in 2025.
