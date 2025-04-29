Omarion Hampton, other Chargers rookies get their official jersey numbers
The 2025 NFL draft class for the Los Angeles Chargers was a strong one, highlighted by a couple of big-time playmakers for the offense in running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris. Clearly, the Chargers have an identity — they want to get big, fast, and powerful. Hampton and Harris bring that to their respective skill positions, while Jamaree Caldwell is a mountain of a presence on the interior of the defensive line.
All the new guys got their jersey numbers officially assigned, so if you're looking to pick up a new jersey, you now know what numbers you'll be looking for. Here's the new numbers.
- Omarion Hampton, running back, No. 8
- Tre Harris, wide receiver, No. 9
- Jamaree Caldwell, defensive tackle, No. 99
- Kyle Kennard, EDGE, No. 54
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver, No. 84
- Oronde Gadsden II, tight end, No. 86
- Branson Taylor, offensive line, No. 71
- R.J. Mickens, safety, No. 27
- Trikweze Bridges, cornerback, No. 31
The Chargers are going to run the ball, utilize play action, have Ladd McConkey cooking defenders underneath and utilize Tre Harris' best skills on the deep ball for big plays. This draft should be one that provides numerous instant-impact players as the team looks to improve on last year's Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.
