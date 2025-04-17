Chargers reveal jersey numbers for Mike Williams, other free-agent signings
The Los Angeles Chargers have finally revealed the list of jersey numbers for the team’s free-agency signings this offseason.
It’s a rather extensive list after an active trip to free agency for the Chargers, especially when the team’s announcement also featured a handful of jersey number changes for guys who were around last year:
- S Elijah Molden No. 2 (previously wore No. 22)
- QB Taylor Heinicke No. 4 (previously wore No. 8)
- QB Trey Lance No. 5
- RB Najee Harris No. 22
- CB Benjamin St-Juste No. 24
- CB Donte Jackson No. 26
- TE Jordan Petaia No. 49
- LB Del'Shawn Phillips No. 53
- OLB Chris Collins No. 56 (previously wore No. 53)
- G Mekhi Becton No. 73
- C Andre James No. 78
- WR Mike Wiliams No. 81
- TE Tyler Conklin No. 83
- WR Jalen Reagor No. 88 (previously wore No. 89)
- TE Will Dissly No. 89 (previously wore No. 81)
- DL Da'Shawn Hand No. 91
- DL Naquan Jones No. 96
- DL Chris Hinton No. 98 (previously wore No. 91)
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick No. 41 (temporary number)
Of note, the return of Mike Williams sees him get the No. 81 back from Will Dissly, so the veteran tight end moves to No. 89.
New star running back Najee Harris will wear No. 22, while guard Mekhi Becton, the crown jewel of the team’s free agency, will take up No. 73.
