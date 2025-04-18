Chargers named as potential trade down partner for these two AFC contenders
The NFL draft is slowly approaching, as teams are scrambling trying to get everything ready before next weekend's main event. The Los Angeles Chargers, who own the No. 22 overall pick in the first round, will be very busy this draft season. The Bolts have 10 total picks this year, with a great opportunity to address important needs and find depth at key positions.
Could they potentially add to their list of draft picks this year? There's been chatter of teams looking to trade back into the first round, or just leapfrog a few spaces in general to ensure they land the player they want.
Field Yates of ESPN listed teams that could look to trade up in the first round, specifically near the backend where the Chargers are slated to pick. The first team Yates mentioned was the Houston Texans, who own the No.25 overall pick and might look to tango with the Bolts to secure the offensive lineman of their choice.
"Houston has plenty of competition ahead of them in the draft order for offensive linemen. The Cardinals (No. 16), Bengals (No. 17), Seahawks (No. 18), Chargers (No. 22) and Vikings (No. 24) have all been popularly linked to the position in the first round. The Texans -- who have seven total picks this year -- could try to jump ahead of at least a few of those franchises."
The Chargers have mostly been linked to offensive playmakers rather than linemen in this case, but it's a valid point. Yates mentioned the Texans might look to trade up for OTs Kelvin Banks Jr, Josh Conerly Jr or Josh Simmons, which would make sense considering they shipped Laremy Tunsil to Washington last month.
The other team Yates listed was the Buffalo Bills, who sit at No. 30 and are looking primarily to select a cornerback. While there may not be much cornerback movement in the first round, "Buffalo could be motivated to move up in a number of different ways for one of the top players at the position." Yates noted that Bills general manager Brandon Beane has traded up in the first round four times in his tenure, so a deal with the Chargers could be struck.
